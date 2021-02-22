CAMP HILL — During March, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), will be celebrating access to clean water by inviting Pennsylvanians to reflect on their access to clean water, through an art of the cinquain poem.
The poem consists of five lines, each line containing the following amount of two, four, six, eight and two syllables.
Poems can be submitted via email to PAEnviroRights50@paparksandforests.org.
