LEWISBURG — Applications for portions of $8.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will soon be accepted by Union County.
Jeff Reber, Union County commissioner chair, said Tuesday that a quick link was being added to the newly updated county website. Additional information and applications will go live in the near future.
“We are still working on that as well as some of the background information,” Reber said. “Last week we met with some of the municipalities and tried to explain a bit about some of the options there.”
Reber said they hoped to see projects which could be “transformative” or what has the greatest impact for the county in the long term.
“What we are looking for are projects that will continue after this funding is gone,” he added. “This is one-time funding.”
Once applications are open they will be accepted through Tuesday, May 31, with allocation decisions made by commissioners after that.
“There are a lot of options with some flexibility with it,” Reber said. “We may hold back some of it to see what opportunities come up in future years.”
Commissioner Stacy Richards said nonprofits, authorities and municipalities would be firmly in the running to qualify.
“While the law allows businesses to also qualify for these funds,” Richards added. “I believe we’ve made a firm decision that because individual businesses had other opportunities and we have provided a lot of funding over the last couple of years to businesses, we decided to focus on those three sectors.”
Reber added that ARPA funds will need to be allocated by 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. He said there could be some flexibility involving deadlines in order to help as many as organziations as possible.
Reber reiterated that requests would likely exceed the supply of ARPA funding.
Commissioners were scheduled at their afternoon session to approve an agreement with Zelenkofske, Axlerod LLC, an accounting and auditing service. The well-known firm would help consult on an as-needed basis as the ARPA fund process continued.
Sue Greene, Union County chief clerk, noted that Google may not immediately recognize the new county website. It can be found by typing www.Unioncountypa.org into a browser.
