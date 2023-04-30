NORTHUMBERLAND — The Joseph Priestley Chapel will hold a First Sunday Service from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at the chapel, 380 Front St., Northumberland.
This month's poet will be Linda Godfrey. She has worked as a cook, paralegal, and the coordinator for a non-profit. She recently retired from Bucknell University, where she was most recently an academic assistant.
