Professor to participate in webinar on preventing pandemics

DeAnn Reeder

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University Biology Professor DeeAnn Reeder — a noted scholar on bats and disease transmission to humans — will be a panelist in the webinar, “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic: Nature-Based Solutions and Policy Opportunities,” hosted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 26, by Cornell University.

Reeder is among 10 global and cross-disciplinary experts who will examine the fundamental drivers of pandemics, the strategies we can take to prevent them, and the current policy opportunities for primary pandemic prevention. The webinar will be moderated by award-winning science writer David Quammen, and also feature an opening statement by Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the Emerging Diseases and Zoonoses Unit for the World Health Organization (WHO) and technical lead for WHO’s COVID-19 response.

