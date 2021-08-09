District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Eliezer M. Santos, 31, of Danville, was guilty of misuse of plate card (registration) and operating vehicle without required financial responsibility.
• Matthew R. Perello, 19, of Lewisburg, was not guilty of carry false identification card (minor).
State Police At Milton DUI
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Winfield man was arrested after police responded to a suspicious vehicle call at 6:55 p.m. Aug. 7 along Route 304, Limestone Township, Union County.
The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology testing.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old New Columbia man has been charged with driving the influence after being stopped for a traffic violation.
Troopers said the charges were filed against Alberto Lopez as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 10:51 p.m. Aug. 4 at New Columbia Road and Main Street, White Deer Township, Union County.
Warrant
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Sunbury woman was arrested on a felony warrant following a traffic stop at 5:11 p.m. Aug. 7 along Johnstown and Red Bank roads, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
The woman was driving a 1999 Ford Escort not equipped with ignition interlock, as required by her license, police noted. The woman was also found to have a felony warrant with Selinsgrove police.
Assault
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Brian Peterson, 22, of Nanticoke, has been charged as the result of an alleged assault which occurred at 12:37 p.m. Aug. 3 at 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Peterson allegedly made threats with a makeshift weapon toward the following individuals: Keith Smith, 47, of Berwick; Joseph Miller, 38, of Danville; Bryan Miller, 37, of Danville; and Steven Musser, 37, of Watsontown.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a domestic and arrested a 32-year-old Ashland woman and a 37-year-old Weatherly man.
The incident was reported at 12:24 a.m. Aug. 8 along International Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Oren Reber, 62, of Mifflinburg, reported that someone applied for unemployment using his information.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:34 a.m. Aug. 6 at 1440 Reber Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Criminal trespass
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported that someone trespassed onto posted private property owned by Nancy Styer, 87, of Danville.
The alleged incident occurred between midnight Aug. 3 and 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4 at 624 Columbia Hill Road, West Hemlock Township, Montour County. Someone had a bonfire on the property.
Burglary
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a burglary in progress and found pry marks on the front and back doors of a residence at 108 Ivy St., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
The suspects fled prior to police arrival, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Scattering rubbish
COOPER TOWNSHIP — A large amount of household garbage was found at 1623 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township, Montour County, property belonging to Kusum Trivedi, 64, of Lakeland, Fla.
The incident was reported between noon May 26 and noon July 26. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Aug. 8 Assist police agency, 3:26 a.m., New Berlin Highway and Smalsh Barracks Road, Middleburg; inofrmaiton, 6:08 a.m., Fairground Road; 911 open line, 7:34 a.m., Hardwood Drive, East Buffalo Township; burglar alarm, 10:11 a.m., Market Street; non-injury accident, 10:15 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; assist fire/EMS, 10:18 a.m., Flamingo Drive, Altoona, Blair County; juvenile issue, 7:55 p.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; suspicious circumstance, 8:44 p.m., Linden Road, East Buffalo Township.
• Aug. 7: DUI arrest, 12:01 a.m., South Derr Drive at Curtain Avenue; traffic warning, 12:48 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic warning, 2:21 a.m., West Market Street; burglar alarm, 10:18 a.m., North Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 10:51 a.m., North 10th Street; non-injury accident, 2:12 p.m., North Derr Drive; welfare check, 5:08 p.m., Smoketown Road, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 9:01 p.m., Washington Avenue; suspicious circumstance, 9:05 p.m., Valley View Road, East Buffalo Township.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Tyler Scott Clayton, 27, New Columbia; Sarina Alisson Lauchle, 21
• Michael Robert Marvin, 54, Lewisburg: Erika Ann Moser, 47, Lewwisburg
• Ashley Tatiana Thorpe, 34, Winfield; Michael Daniel Reser, 34, Winfield
• Clara Neff-Ertzberger, 20, Butler; Brandon Tyler Thomas, 21,New Coilumbia
• Jeffrey Michael Olaf, 35, Lewisburg; Jeanne Theresa Novak-Egan, 41, Lewisburg
• Justin Adam Jenkins, 33, Lewisburg; Amanda Lea Ackley, 27, Lewisburg
• William James Samselski, 33, Lewisburg; Micaela Diane Mitchell, 32, Lewisburg
• Trey Aaron Delbaugh, 23, Lewisburg; Debbie Jane Noll, 22, Lewisburg
• Angela Marie Rider, 24, Mifflinburg; Leroy Charles Dunkle, 36, Sunbury
• Gregory Charles Hill, 32, New Columbia; Sabrina Marie Cooper, 30, New Columbia
• Katlyn Elisa Yebernetsky, 27, Lewisburg; Eric David Routch, 30, Lewisburg
• Dana Lynn Bosak, 33, Danville; Michael William Bernardo, 38, Lewisburg
• Stephen Douglas Hall, 46, Millersburg; Amy Jo Danilowicz, 44, Mifflinburg
• Janet Ellen Irvin, 63, Satellite Beach, Fla.; Steven James Pappas, 56, West Milton
• Grace Elizabeth Alexander, 21, Mifflinburg; Evan Norris Ulrich, 23, Homer, N.Y.
• Tyler John Pardoe, 28, Montandon; Billie Jo Keiser, 28, Montandon
• Saralyn Priscilla Friesen, 25, Lewisburg; Charles Wesley Burkholder, 29, Spring Mills
• Andrew James Roth 27, Lewisburg; Anne Lucille Stoltzfus, 24, Mifflinburg
• Jessica Cecilia Hollar, 36, Watsontown; Dustin Rondale Derr, 39, Watsontown
• Dylan Michael Wagner, 24, Mifflinburg; Jenna Paige Ritter, 19 Mifflinburg
• Richard Edmund Burdick, 85, Milton; Tama Diane Zerbe, 69, Milton
• Eric Andrew Stern, 36, Winfield; Jordan Lynn Frederick, 31, Winfield
• Tanner Reece Rager, 18, Williamsport; Rylee Shea Stone, 18, Williamsport
• Zachary Paul Himmelreich, 25, Mifflinburg; Madison Jean Young, 22, Mifflinburg
Divorce granted
• Barry Hauck, Connie Hauck, 13 years
Deed transfers
• Jessica Paige Conn trustee, Phoebe E.S. West trustee, Harold Schweizer, Saundra K. Morris, Harold Schweizer and Saundra K. Morris family protection trust, Harold Schweizer family protection trust, Saundra K. Morris family protection trust to Swati Bhise, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Robert M. Shipe executor, Danny Jay Blosser estate to Robert M. Shipe, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Jonathan A. Billet, Trace Ann Billet to Chelsea E. Kon, Richard J. Dante, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Tammy Fenstermacher, Thomas W. Griffith Jr. to Daniel J. Shoop, Santina Sacavage, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
•Donald A. Moyer by agent, Dawn E. Moyer agent, Dawn E. Moyer to John C. Taylor, Robin M. Taylor, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Edwin M. Martin, Erla Z. Martin to Edwin M. Martin, Erla Z. Martin, property in Hartleton/Hartley Township, $1.
• Alvin M. Reiff, Minerva R. Reiff to Anthony D. Zimmerman, Ruth E. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo township, $1.
• Linda K, Kratzer per rep, Shirley M. Swartz estate to Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Shower, property in Lewisburg, $140,000.
• Kay Lilley to Kay M. Lilley, David B. Lilley trustee, Jeffrey M. Lilley trustee, Andrew P. Lilley trustee and Lilley irrevocable residential and income asset protector trust, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Steven G. Kreisher, Carol C. Kreisher to Keith Alan Plechter, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Matthew J. Konyar, Diana M. Konyar to Diana M. Konyar, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Bradley J. Wilson, Debra D. Wilson to David Briede, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Rhoda E. Smith executor, Rhoda E. Auman executor, Wanda K. Kahl executor Annabell June Englehart estate to Rhoda E. Auman, Wanda K. Kahl, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Rhoa E, Auman, James E. Auman, Wanda K. Kahl, Ricky L. Kahl Sr. to Ricky L. Kahl Jr., property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Shelly R. Ritter, Ricky A. Ritter, Elizabeth M. Ritter to Jeffrey Apfelbaum, Susan P. Apfelbaum, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Kyle Wilson to Annmarie Bruno, Elizabeth A. Bruno, property in East Buffalo Township, quit claim, $1.
• Jennifer Thomson, Mehmet Dosemeci to Athanasios G. Stoyioglou, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Andrew S. Dressler, Michelle C. Dressler, Michelle C. Young to Kaitlin S. Howard, Maria Kramer, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Paul E. Martin, Judi L. Martin to Andrew S. Dressler, Michelle C. Dressler, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.