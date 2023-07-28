College receives state funding

Lycoming College students Logan Bartlett and Marshall Stoner are working with Joe Feerar Allison Saunders — center — on a research project funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

 PROVIDED BY MARLA KRAMER/LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — A faculty-student research team at Lycoming College has spent the summer working closely with alumnus-owned Four Birds Distilling Co., to help advance innovation in speeding the time required to age American bourbon. The manufacturing project was made possible by a $64,955 grant awarded by The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The Lycoming College-Four Birds project is part of Manufacturing PA’s fellowship program, which embeds the commonwealth’s best and brightest graduate and undergraduate students with local manufacturers in an effort to help advance innovation in manufacturing. Lycoming students Logan Bartlett, biochemistry major from Lewisburg; and Marshall Stoner, biochemistry major with a minor in French from Spring Mills, were chosen for the task. Allison Saunders, assistant professor of biochemistry at Lycoming College, and Lycoming alumnus and Four Birds owner Joe Feerrar are leading Bartlett and Stoner in the research, which aims to prepare quality bourbon in a shorter period of time using ultrasound sonication technology.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.