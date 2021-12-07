HARRISBURG — Rep. David Rowe (R-85) announced Albright Care Services and Evangelical Community Hospital were awarded Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program (RACP) grants.
RACP is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
Albright Care Services was awarded $1 million to convert a current nursing care center to a Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) Day Program. The managed care program will provide a comprehensive, all-inclusive package of medical and supportive services. In addition, it will include renovations to an existing wing of the current nursing care center.
Evangelical Community Hospital was awarded $500,000 to replace the existing 500-ton steam absorber chiller with an 850-ton magnetic bearing chiller. This will increase the capacity for chilled water, and the automatic transfer system will allow the chiller to function in the event of a power outage.
