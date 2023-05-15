MIFFLINBURG — The home of a Mifflinburg business owner sustained heavy damage in a blaze which broke out at around 4:15 p.m. Monday.
Giuseppa Mazzamuto — owner of the Mifflinburg Original Italian Pizza — said he had just finished mowing the lawn at his home at 7028 Old Turnpike Road, when he was backing his riding lawnmower into the garage.
Mazzamuto said he and his girlfriend Jennifer Zerbe were able to get animals out of the home and no one was injured.
Mifflinburg Hose Company Chief Steve Walter said a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will be investigating the blaze, which is not considered suspicious. He estimated damage in excess of $100,000 to the garage, home and a Ford pickup truck.
In addition to Mifflinburg, firefighters from New Berlin, Lewisburg, West End, Milton, Turbot Township, White Deer Township, Union Township and Penns Creek were called to the scene.
Firefighters were on scene for about two hours.
At around 7:15 p.m. Monday, many of those same firefighters were called to battle a garage fire which broke out along Stoney Creek Lane, just off of Route 192, west of Forest Hill.
