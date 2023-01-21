Happy New Year again! So, how long will it still be the New Year?
When buying a new car, it’s not new when you drive it off the lot. A new puppy or kitten grows up very quickly. There are many things that seem important for a while, then fade into memories or are forgotten.
New relationships are an example. They become solid, taken for granted, or broken. New friends become classic as you learn and grow together. A marriage is considered new for one year. To remain new requires some skill.
A new-fallen snow? For snow lovers, it certainly isn’t new long enough. It might be old by the time you clean your sidewalk or driveway. Paul and I used to go snowmobiling and liked it even more when packed down. If you snowmobile, you should go out on a moonlit night. That is spectacular.
How about a new home? New floors and furniture, etc. Scraping a doorway or wall sort of initiates it.
Computers, I’m told, are old in about six months. So, if I have this right, it’s not likely many of us have new computers. The reason this happens is because there are newer and better ones all the time.
I was also thinking about Atari. It was the rage back in the day. Does anyone have a working one now? And those Play Stations and Wii. I remember the rage and now younger persons just roll their eyes. I can’t keep up with iPhones, iPods, USB flash drives, and let’s not forget Facebook, Twitter, TicToc, You-Tube, and all the amazing places on the Internet to find and share information.
We used to write letters. I sent mine for three cents. I had to write down the words and address the envelope. The biggest difference between letter writing and texting is that we thought more carefully about what we wrote because it was a slower process. Now the message is sent so quickly. I don’t have to tell you that communication is new compared to even 10 years ago.
I thought of a few things to compare and contrast the term new to used, old or normal. There are hundreds of things running through my mind, and maybe you have thought of some too. Let’s see how this looks alongside a New Year. How long does it take to write the new year correctly (every time)? Happy New Year? Should we consider saying Happy Year, Happy January? That doesn’t even take me one month.
A college freshman told me, It’s as long as you want it to be new. I will now answer my own question. I consider the year new until January 30 and a teen aged year by Jan. 31. It is mature in the summer, and old in the fall. Should we be saying, Happy fall?
So, what are we wishing people when we say, Happy New Year? Happiness for the month of January? I am sure you are feeling pressed with the problem of solving this dilemma, aren’t you? Are you stressed by trying to figure out how to greet people in January?
I’m really in a tizzy, because 2022 still seemed new to me. It just barely got started when I found it was nearly over. I am going to be so overwhelmed with this problem I don’t know if I’ll function well with this problem hanging over my head.
Here’s another problem of the same value. It’s interesting to me that we hear and see.
Happy Weekend so often. Weekend starts on Friday afternoon and continues to Monday morning. But these greetings start on Wednesday! Perhaps we have only one weekday. Tuesdays must have a bad inferior complex.
It’s time to get really serious and write what I believe is vitally important. This is the New Birth. The Bible calls it being born again, being saved from sin, coming to Christ by faith, receiving Jesus as your personal savior. All these are the same, but need to include personal sorrow and repentance from sin. Jesus took our death punishment on the cross.
The Bible also tells about a New Heaven and a New Earth. I know that Heaven will never get old. This is a concept I can wrap my thoughts on. No stress, no pressure.
When God revealed himself to me and I became a new believer in Christ, Pastor Glen Miller showed Paul and me this scripture: II Corinthians 5:17. Therefore if any one be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are becoming new.
I am reporting with extreme joy that the newness of life by knowing Jesus Christ has never become old. It is new every morning. This I can understand!
