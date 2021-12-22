HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
The Pittsburgh Driver License Centers and all services at the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31.
