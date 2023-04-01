LEWISBURG — The COVID 19 pandemic caused a major disruption in America’s labor force; something many have referred to as The Great Resignation.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in 2022, more than 50 million workers quit their jobs, many of whom were in search of an improved work-life balance and flexibility, increased compensation, and a strong company culture.
The labor force currently can be better described as "The Great Reshuffle" because hiring rates have outpaced quit rates since November of 2020. Many workers are quitting their jobs, but many are getting re-hired elsewhere.
It's no different for the health care industry.
Vice President of People and Culture at Evangelical Community Hospital Rachel V. Smith said even before the pandemic, the hospital saw a trend of health care workers getting ready to retire or change jobs.
"We knew we were going to face, in short order, a high number of people retiring and we knew that the size of the labor market was shrinking, even before the pandemic," said Smith.
"In 2017, the average nurse was over the age of 50," she continued. "We, as well as other health care facilities, were competing for the same group of employees. Then, the pandemic hit and made people decided to retire. Also, the atmosphere during the pandemic and the workload, as well as the uncertainty of what this virus could do, also made health care professionals decide to choose another career."
Smith said some level turnover is natural in health care.
"For many years, we were used to having openings, but now we have multiple openings," she said. "For years, there have been enough people to fill those openings, but since the pandemic it has gotten worse."
Smith said the American Hospital Association projects a 3.2 million shortage to replace people who are leaving, and the demand for healthcare is not going down as the population increases; and the age of the population increases healthcare needs continue to grow.
Smith said Evangelical Community Hospital is trying to do everything in its power to reverse the trend.
"Like other health care facilities, we are trying to scale back on traveling staff and trying to hire full-time, permanent employees," she said. "Our staffing model is based on traditional patient volume and that has has gone up considerably."
"We recently were fortunate to hire on new nurses, but there is a probationary or orientational period, and there are areas of the hospital that require up to nine months of orientation," she continued. "That's important and we don't want to cut that short."
Smith said it's important for the hospital to retain the employees it has, and bring on more.
"We are looking at ways to boost our cultural environment, where employees feel like they can come and do their best to care for the patients," she said. "We are looking at the challenges our employees are facing, including child care, mental health, training, and other benefits they are looking for. We have also expanded our remote capabilities for those positions that don't require employees to be at the Lewisburg location."
The hospital has partnered with the Harrisburg Area Community College and Pennsylvania College of Technology to help employees with training.
"We are also partnering with international nurse individuals who were trained in other countries to help fill the gaps," Smith said. "We have hired four of them so far."
She said the hospital has even promoted health care careers at the middle school level, to get younger people interested in the career field.
"This is not something we can ease up on," she said. "We will have to continue to recruit. Currently, with generation Z employees, it's unlikely those employees will stay at one place for any length of time. We want to provide continued opportunities for education for new employees and do everything we can to make them want to stay. I think other regional healthcare systems are experiencing the same thing."
Smith went on to emphasize that health care is more than just doctors and nurses.
"Everything in healthcare is about the patient," Smith said. "Even someone who's involved in environmental services, they have an impact on the patient experience at our facility. We have areas involving nutritional services, lab services, records and registration, among others. As long as they are drawn to compassionate care for the patient, then they may find a permanent place here."
