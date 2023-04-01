Local Hospital looks to fill staffing shortages

Rachel V. Smith

LEWISBURG — The COVID 19 pandemic caused a major disruption in America’s labor force; something many have referred to as The Great Resignation.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in 2022, more than 50 million workers quit their jobs, many of whom were in search of an improved work-life balance and flexibility, increased compensation, and a strong company culture.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.