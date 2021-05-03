HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed there were 4,381 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported over the last two days, bringing the statewide total to 1,158,486 since March 2020.
There are 2,161 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 479 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, the department noted.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23-29 stood at 7.6%.
Department of Health officials reported 23 new deaths over the last two days.
Confirmed local cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 7,922 (347 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 9,560 cases (276 deaths)
• Union County, 4,507 cases (86 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,964 cases (133 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,728 cases (83 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,799 cases (63 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.