MILTON — Sixty-four students in the Milton Area School District have been quarantined over the last two weeks due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
A COVID-19 dashboard, which is now active on the district’s website, outlines virus statistics over a 14-day period in the district.
As of Sunday, Dec. 6, the site lists the number of students who have been quarantined over the previous two weeks. Those numbers are as follows: Baugher elementary, 29; White Deer elementary, 5; middle school, 2; and high school, 29.
Of the students who are quarantined, the follow number have tested positive for COVID-19: Baugher elementary, 2; middle school, 1; and high school, 3.
Twenty-two staff members across the district have also been quarantined over the 14-day period ending Sunday, according to the site. The following numbers are reported of quarantined staff: Baugher elementary, 4; White Deer elementary, 7; middle school, 7; and high school, 4.
Of the quarantined staff members, the following numbers are reported to have tested positive for COVID-19: Baugher elementary, 2; White Deer elementary, 1; middle school, 3; and high school, 1.
On Sunday, the district announced it would be switching to a 100% virtual instructional model through Jan. 11. It was also noted that the school’s basketball teamed has been quarantined due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.
The Warrior Run School District has also launched a COVID-19 dashboard on its website. As of Monday, one staff member at Turbotville Elementary School and two staff members at the Warrior Run High School have been on quarantine over the last 14 days, according to the site.
