WILLIAMSPORT — The Annapolis Group of Liberal Arts Colleges recently welcomed Lycoming College as a member, distinguishing Lycoming as one of the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions.
The endorsement validates the college’s education framework that encourages students to think clearly, analytically, creatively, and critically. What makes a liberal arts college different, according to The Annapolis Group, is not the coursework but how the school offers students valuable preparation for a lifetime of meaningful and productive work.
As a member of The Annapolis Group, Lycoming College is invited to participate in a collaborative forum in which institutions share creative ideas, best practices, values of liberal arts higher education, and advance innovations in learning. The group consists of approximately 100 liberal arts and sciences institutions across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.