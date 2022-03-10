Marshals nab Columbia County homicide suspect

HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — U.S. Marshal Martin Pane has announced the arrest of Brian Gregory Quinn, a 44-year-old man with past addresses in Deptford and Gloucester City, N.J.
The arrest stems from a Pennsylvania State Police investigation which Pane said wrapped up Wednesday, March 9, when police obtained an arrest warrant charging Quinn with criminal homicide in the death of Shamar William Washington.
Pane said Washington's body was found Jan. 13, 2001, in Hemlock Township, Columbia County. Washington was reported as missing from Williamsport six days prior. An autopsy revealed he was beaten, stabbed and shot.
The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force took Quinn into custody at 6 a.m. Thursday, March 10, in the 1300 block of Good Intent Road, Deptford,without incident. He was turned over to Gloucester County authorities to await extradition to Pennsylvania.
“It’s the Marshals Services’ duty to ensure that those charged with violent crimes have their day in court," Pane said. "It is my sincere hope that the victim’s family will find some measure of comfort knowing the suspect will face justice.”
