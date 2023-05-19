LEWISBURG — Work on renovations to Hufnagle Park in are on track.

“The project is going well to date and the contractors doing the project — Gray Builders L.L.C. — have not run into any problems thus far,” said Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert. “Crews are currently pouring the foundation for the stage area and working soil removal associated with the new ground surface level that will allow for additional holding capacity of the floodplain during flooding events.”

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

