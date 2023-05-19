LEWISBURG — Work on renovations to Hufnagle Park in are on track.
“The project is going well to date and the contractors doing the project — Gray Builders L.L.C. — have not run into any problems thus far,” said Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert. “Crews are currently pouring the foundation for the stage area and working soil removal associated with the new ground surface level that will allow for additional holding capacity of the floodplain during flooding events.”
Lowthert said the next step for the project will include the continued building of the stage area, in the near future, and soil removal. The project is on target to be completed by December.
Events that are usually held at the park during the summer and fall months will be held in other parts of borough.
During a Tuesday meeting, council approved some change orders that will reduce costs at the park by $43,829.
Those project changes include:
• Substitution of CMU foundation with solid grouting in lieu of concrete a reduction of $4,239.
• Removal of two flagpoles from the project a reduction of $10,000.
• Change of supplier/manufacturer for the one remaining flagpole a cost reduction of $1,270.
• Reduce the up-lights (UL) count in the project to 8 a cost reduction of $28,320.
“With the change order approved, the construction costs for the project are $2.5 million,” Lowthert said.”
He went on to break down the different fees and costs associated with the project.
Engineering design costs are $216,700. Project engineer is PennCore Consulting LLC.
The UCC building permit is $12,843. Building permit and related inspections are through Central Keystone Council of Governments.
Specialized concrete testing/inspection fee — to be paid by the borough based upon the number of tests/inspections conducted by an outside third-party testing agency. Costs of concrete testing/inspection are to be determined.
Specialized steel testing/inspection fee — to be paid by the borough based upon the number of tests/inspections conducted by an outside third-party testing agency. Costs of the steel testing/inspection are to be determined.
The CDBG-CV grant also allows for administrative costs to cover SEDA-Council of Governments fees for grant preparation, NEPA environmental review, labor standards compliance, grant administration, progress reporting to DCED, and grant close-out.
The total administrative set aside for SEDA-COG is $135,000.
Lewisburg Borough also has $50,000 of administrative funding in the CDBG-CV grant to cover the UCC building permit fee, the concrete testing/inspection fee, and steel testing/inspection fee.
If any of the $50,000 remains after payment of the building permit fee and third-party testing fees, the borough can reimburse staff time when while working on administrative tasks associated with the project.
“I guess at this point, the total estimated project costs would be $2.9 million,” Lowthert said. “Please keep in mind that this figure could change as the project progresses.”
Council also rejected a professional services proposal from HRG, in the amount of $159,500 for engineering design, project bidding, and construction administration associated with the Piers Art Park Project and the CDBG Funded Floodplain Restoration Project north of Market Street and west of Limestone Run.
“The proposal did not include stage design or electrical engineer costs which council believes should be part of the design,” Lowthert said. “The borough also felt the costs associated with the proposal were too high.”
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
