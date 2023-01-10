UPMC Rehabilitation aide's action saves man from burning car

WILLIAMSPORT — Surrounded by gym equipment and weights, Shaun McQuay, rehabilitation aide, Physical Therapy, UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, gazed through the large wall of glass that shelters the south side of the John Wenner Building at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus. Smoke billowed into the chilling, yet sunny fall sky on Nov. 18 as passersby scattered to help free an unconscious car crash victim.
McQuay did what he always does: Help.
The Northcentral Pennsylvania native raced through the parking lot where he discovered the car was still in drive, engine revving and doors locked. Pleas and pounds on the driver side window did nothing as the man inside remained unconscious, clinging to his steering wheel. Smoke began to fill the cab and Shaun knew he had to act quickly.
“I really didn’t have anything going through my mind. It was just let’s get him out of the car and away from it,” he said.
McQuay ran back inside, grabbed a claw hammer he uses for wrist therapy and made his way back out to the chaos. He pounded the window twice before it shattered. A patient who was receiving therapy moments earlier also joined the rescue effort as he helped unbuckle the dazed man and unlocked the passenger door. While others joined in to assist, a fire ignited at the driver’s side tire as fluids leaked from the smashed engine. McQuay again, had to make his way back inside, this time for a fire extinguisher. Moments after the man was removed from the wreckage by bystanders, McQuay extinguished the flames, but the 15 mile-an-hour southwest winds did him no favors. The smoke and fumes from the extinguisher engulfed him, which he inhaled and had to later spend nearly six hours in the emergency department for observations before being released.
That, as well as the scar on his hand from the broken glass, are small sacrifices he would make again to aide in the escape. McQuay has yet to meet the man he helped save. He hasn’t heard much of his condition either but hopes he is recovering nicely.
“I would love to meet him but, if not, hopefully everything worked out,” McQuay said.
It’s not the first time McQuay has stepped in and stepped up to help. About four years ago, UPMC was campaigning for organ donations. McQuay signed up, was tested, and found a match. He donated part of his liver and helped an ill man enjoy the last few years of his life.
“That’s what I love to do. I feel great when I do stuff like that. If you’re in health care, it’s what you should be doing,” McQuay said. “It just feels good.”
It’s one of the reasons why he got into health care. He started with UPMC about eight years ago and has enjoyed helping patients get healthy and remain active ever since.
“I realized I really enjoy helping people, even if it is indirectly. It’s still something I really enjoy doing,” McQuay said. “After the liver donation, I really got into helping others. I never want to shy away from doing stuff like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.