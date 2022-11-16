Editor’s note: A story which appeared in Tuesday’s edition of The Standard-Journal incorrectly stated taxes would not be increasing. The Standard-Journal regrets the error.
LEWISBURG — A slight tax increase is projected for East Buffalo Township, Union County, property owners in 2023.
Supervisors on Monday approved the first reading of the 2023 $7.2 million budget.
While the budget reflects a 6.9% increase over 2022, supervisors said there is a $2 million carryover from the previous year.
“The increase in fire tax will cause the overall taxes to go up,” township Manager Jolene Helwig explained. “The current overall tax mill for 2022 is 4.26 mills. The overall tax mill for the township will become 4.31 for 2023. The general fund tax 3.7, the street light fund 0.05, the fire hydrant fund 0.06, the only change is the fire fund is currently at 0.45 mills. This will change to 0.50 mills.”
Helwig doesn’t anticipate the supervisors cutting any other funds to make up for the increase in the fire taxes.
“The millage of 0.50 results in real estate taxation of 50-cents per $1,000 of assessed property value,” said Helwig.
The supervisors did caution that the budget is only preliminary, and figures may change.
The final budget is expected to be adopted Dec. 12.
Supervisors said the biggest items increasing the budget are in the areas of parks and recreation, payroll and public works.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.