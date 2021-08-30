District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Tyler D. Stahlnecker, 27, of Danville, entered guilty pleas to 14 summary counts of on-street metered parking. Two counts were dismissed.
• One count of carry false identification card (minor) filed against Caroline D. Madigan, 20, of Lewisburg, was withdrawn.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Several injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 4:32 p.m. Aug. 29 along Route 192 at Buffalo Creek Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers reported a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse driven by J.W. Zellers, 89, of Mifflinburg, was stopped at a stop sign when it pulled into the path of a 2011 Dodge Charger driven by Malachi W. Boop, 18, of Watsontown, and struck the Dodge. Zellers and passengers Edward Zellers, 87, of Mifflinburg and Glenn T. Zellers, 90, of Mifflinburg, were belted and each sustained unspecified injuries, police noted.
The crash remains under investigation, police reported.
2-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 9:38 a.m. Aug. 28 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 212.2, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
According to police, a 2008 Honda Odyssey driven by Kashif Chaudhry, 49, of Worth, Ill., was traveling west in the left lane when it attempted to change lanes and struck the left rear of a 2017 Kenworth driven by Abdulrehm Tetlay, 32, of Union, N.J. Both drivers and three passengers in the Honda were belted.
Chaudhry will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Pittsburgh man sustained a suspected minor injury when his vehicle went out of control, struck a guide rail and overturned in Union County.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 along I-80 eastbound, West Buffalo Township, Union County. Michael D. Parker, 41, was traveling east in a 2018 Nissan Rogue when the vehicle struck the left lane guide rail. Parker was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 2009 Volvo tractor-trailer left the roadway traveling west and struck a guide rail, police reported.
The crash was reported at 6:40 p.m. Aug. 26 along I-80 westbound, west of Gray Hill Road, White Deer Township, Union County. The unnamed driver was not injured and will be cited with registration and certificate of title required, police noted.
Hit and run
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A West Milton man has been cited with driving vehicle at safe speed after an alleged hit and run at 1 a.m. Aug. 28 along River Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Zachary T. Gass, 25, was traveling north in a 2017 Buick Regal when the vehicle went out of control and struck the northbound embankment, police noted. Gass allegedly fled the scene without notifying law enforcement. Gass was not injured.
Assault
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A Binghamton, N.Y., man was allegedly assaulted by three Black males following an alleged road rage incident at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 along Wildwood Road and Route 104, Limestone Township, Union County.
A 2021 Nissan Frontier was allegedly involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Neglect of care
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged case of neglect of an elder.
The alleged incident occurred between noon July 20 and 8:21 p.m. July 25 along Furnace Road, White Deer Township, Union County, and involves an 85-year-old New Columbia man.
PFA violation
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Robert Turnbaugh, 30, of New Columbia, was charged following an alleged PFA violation.
Troopers listed the victim as a 25-year-old West Milton woman. The alleged incident occurred at 2:08 p.m. Aug. 26 along High Street, White Deer Township, Union County.
Resisting arrest
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers arrested and charged a Columbia County woman after she allegedly resisted arrest when troopers attempted to take her into custody on an active warrant.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:57 p.m. Aug. 28 along Cardinal and Washingtonville Roads, Derry Township, Montour County.
Nelea Musselman, 33, of Orangeville, was charged with resisting arrest and various traffic violations after her 2000 Ford Mustang was stopped for multiple alleged traffic violations. Musselman was found to have an active warrant and was instructed to get out of the vehicle, at which time she refused to comply, troopers noted.
Harassment
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic at 5:25 p.m. Aug. 28 along Fogelman Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County, and arrested a 51-year-old Watsontown woman and a 41-year-old Watsontown man.
Both were cited with harassment.
Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Smaria Roberts, 26, of Rochester, N.Y., was allegedly found to be driving a 2010 Honda Odyssey while under the influence of marijuana, troopers said.
The alleged incident occurred at 1:58 p.m. Aug. 26 along Route 15 southbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old White Deer woman was defrauded out of $500 after her social media account was hacked, troopers said.
Peggy English was deceived after troopers said she was deceived through social media. The alleged incident occurred at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 24 along Interstate Svenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of $600 from a 24-year-old Montandon man.
The incident was reported at 6:22 p.m. Aug. 25 along Joshua Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — State police reported an investigation of fraud involving the theft of $3,000 is ongoing.
A 68-year-old New Columbia man is the victim of the alleged fraud. The fraud was reported at 6:03 a.m. Aug. 27 along Baker Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Milton woman has been charged with stealing $251.41 in merchandise from Walmart.
Nathalia Silva Gautier, 19, has been charged following an alleged incident at 12:51 p.m. Aug. 26 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Gautier allegedly stole hair color valued at $7.62, items valued at $6.76, $9.87, $8.98, $23.97 and $15.38 along with sheet sets valued at $59.37, $28.83 and $19.83.
Criminal mischief
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating an incident in which someone allegedly spray painted the side of a Hyunda Trailer owned by Ad Transport Express of Canton, Mich.
Damage to the trailer is estimated at $150. The alleged incident occurred between 5 p.m. Aug. 26 and 6:40 a.m. Aug. 27 at 1460 N. Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Criminal mischief
KELLY TOWNSHIP — The catalytic converter on a 2007 Honda belonging to a Hughesville man was damaged while in a parking lot, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m .Aug. 25 at 7485 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County. The damaged part is valued at $800, police noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Criminal mischief
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Someone threw eggs at the truck belonging to a 48-year-old Trout Run woman.
The alleged incident occurred between 1 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25 along Mill Street, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Steven Rizio, Carol M. Rizio to Brian Abercrombie, Jennifer Abercrombie, property in Lewisburg, $1.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic arrest, 7:31 a.m., South Derr Drive and St. Louis Street; traffic warning, 7:48 a.m., South Derr Drive and St. Louis Street; welfare check, 11:08 a.m., Breakiron Lnae, East Buffalo Township; assist fire/EMS, 11:51 a.m., Crabtree Lane, East Buffalo Township; be on the lookout, Barto Hollow Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County; complaint, 3:47 p.m., St. Louis Street; assault, 4:59 p.m., North Arch Street, Milton; assist other agency, 6:06 p.m., police headquarters; traffic warning, 7:51 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Campus Lane; traffic arrest, 9:16 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 9:48 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Saturday: False/check ID, 12:59 a.m., Market Street; be on the lookout, 1:39 a.m., Madison Avenue at Mahoning Street, Turbot Township; burglar alarm, 3:40 a.m., North Deer Drive; traffic warning, 6:45 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; traffic arrest, 8:10 a.m., South Derr Drive and St. Louis Street; parking complaint, 9:54 a.m., North Third Street; theft, 12:59 p.m., Harrison Avenue; complaint, 1:13 p.m., Route 15 at Raymond Lane; commercial motor vehicle, 4:42 p.m., Stein Lane at Pheasant Ridge Road; traffic warning, 5:47 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; traffic arrest, 6:11 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 6:28 p.m., St. Mary and North 10th streets; traffic arrest, 8:03 p.m., North Derr Drive at Wheat Alley; assist fire agency, 8:06 p.m., Gateway Drive; complaint, 8:16 p.m., Smoketown Road; traffic stop, 9:46 p.m., North Seventh and St. Mary streets; traffic warning, 10:01 p.m., St. George, South Seventh, St. Louis streets; pedestrian stop, 10:34 p.m., St George and South Seventh streets; be on the lookout, 11:47 p.m., Northumberland, Northumberland County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.