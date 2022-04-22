LEWISBURG — Any talk of an uncertain future for the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade was squelched Thursday night with the announcement of its opening act.
The All Veteran Group (AVG), a nationally known parachute demonstration troupe, will herald the start of the 2022 parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in and around downtown Lewisburg. The AVG, comprised of veterans, active military and patriotic Americans, came to the area for Veterans Day observances in 2020.
Terry Burke, Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade Committee president, said parade goers would certainly see the AVG team overhead. Members often trail smoke while carrying streamers and plan to land in the field near the GreenSpace Center.
Sponsorship opportunities for the AVG and other elements of the annual parade are available.
It was confirmed at a Thursday night parade committee meeting that locally owned McDonald’s restaurants would be sponsoring the entertainment on the evening of Friday, June 24, at Wolfe Field, Lewisburg. Blue River Soul with Karen Meeks, known for soulful renditions of familiar American songs, is a locally based five-member band.
Burke added that word of mouth was key to bringing the annual parade back to its original format in 2022. He encouraged all who have supported the salute to veterans through the years to start talking about its return with friends and acquaintances.
New this year will be a float competition among community groups and judged by local officials.
The Sgt. Thomas J. Reimensnyder Patriot Award will be awarded based on originality, appearance, best representation of patriotism and best use of “red, white and blue.”
Burke noted that there will also be special recognition of Reimensnyder and Al Hess, veterans instrumental in establishing the parade and related events. Both men died in March.
Veterans interested in being in the parade, as well as volunteers interested in supporting the effort may contact Burke via Facebook Messenger, email ucveterans4thofjuly@gmail.com or call 267-760-3332.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.