NEW COLUMBIA — A bridge reconstruction project will close a portion of Old Route 15 in White Deer Township, Union County.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Old Route 15 will be closed between White Deer Pike and Park Road while the contractor, Rylind Construction Company, begins the reconstruction project on the bridge carrying Old Route 15 over White Deer Creek.

