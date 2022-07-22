NEW COLUMBIA — A bridge reconstruction project will close a portion of Old Route 15 in White Deer Township, Union County.
On Monday, Aug. 1, Old Route 15 will be closed between White Deer Pike and Park Road while the contractor, Rylind Construction Company, begins the reconstruction project on the bridge carrying Old Route 15 over White Deer Creek.
A detour using Route 15 in Union County and Route 405 in Northumberland and Union counties will be in place for the duration of the project.
Rylind Construction Company is the primary contractor for the $1.1 million bridge reconstruction project.
Work on the project will include removal of the existing deck and beams, substructure repairs, new beams and new deck. The project is expected to be completed in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.