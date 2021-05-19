WILLIAMSPORT — In partnership with Pennsylvania College of Technology, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships recently made a donation to erect color digital signage along Interstate 180 near the college.
The double-sided, 14-by-48-foot sign – which stands 70 feet high – replaces an existing college-owned sign that is no longer in operation.
Penn College will use the sign to promote academic programs, as well as a range of activities and events, Wildcat Athletics and college-related initiatives.
The college retains ownership and will share advertising display time equally with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, which will display business advertising and promote sponsored events that benefit the local community, such as Raise the Region.
Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships is an annual supporter of Wildcat Athletics, providing resources to enhance facilities and technology, including the two digital scoreboards in Bardo Gymnasium.
The Alexander family offers the Blaise Alexander Family Scholarship to eligible Penn College students from Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan and Union counties.
Aubrey Alexander, an alumnus of the college’s business administration program, serves on the Penn College Foundation Board of Directors. The family has also donated a 1926 Ford Model-T for use in automotive restoration instruction.
