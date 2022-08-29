MIFFLINBURG — The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish will be hosting a community worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St., Mifflinburg.

The Rev. Curt Wingert will give the “Blessing of the Backpacks” during the service. Students from preschool to high school, plus any teachers or teacher aides are invited to bring their school backpacks, school bags and briefcases for the blessing to start the new school year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.