MIFFLINBURG — The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish will be hosting a community worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St., Mifflinburg.
The Rev. Curt Wingert will give the “Blessing of the Backpacks” during the service. Students from preschool to high school, plus any teachers or teacher aides are invited to bring their school backpacks, school bags and briefcases for the blessing to start the new school year.
Amy Yorks from Soles4Souls will make a presentation about her program (soles4souls.org). Worshipers are encouraged to bring gently used and cleaned shoes or sneakers to donate for others less fortunate. Guests are invited to come to a parish picnic and enjoy hot dogs and covered dish items after the worship service.
Christ’s United Lutheran Church (13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont) and First Evangelical Lutheran Church, (404 Market St., Mifflinburg) are sister churches which make up the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish.
For more information about this event or other ministries contact the pastor at 814-876-0974 or a church office (Christ’s United: 570-922-1860, First Lutheran: 570-966-0226).
