SUNBURY — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) has announced that Claire Schmoke, from Northumberland County, has earned the highest award in Girl Scouting, the Girl Scout Gold Award, for the 2022 Gold Award class.
Schmoke’s project, “The Comfort Closet,” focused on poverty, health and children’s issues. Schmoke wanted increase student self-esteem and decrease bullying due to lack of access to hygiene products at home due to poverty or other issues.
Schmoke created a closet at her school in the Shikellamy School District stocked with various self-care and hygiene products in the nurse’s office that would allow students to get the items they needed. She has created a sustainability plan to keep the closet constantly stocked for all students who need these types of products.
Schmoke completed more than 80 hours of work and seven steps to earn her Gold Award.
