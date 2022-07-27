LEWISBURG — It’s a little ironic, but artificial lighting may be contributing to the scarcity of an insect which produces its own light.
Sarah Lower, Bucknell University assistant professor of biology, is working to confirm scientifically what people have reported casually for years. That is, there doesn’t seem to be as many fireflies as there used to be.
“Firefly scientists have been hearing this for a long time,” Lower said. “Every time I go out and I give a talk somewhere, somebody inevitably raises their hand and talks about how there were a lot of fireflies when they were young, but there are (far) fewer now.”
Lower, trained in the field of evolutionary genetics, conceded observations reported at lectures are anecdotal. Science prefers harder evidence even if it is a lengthy process to conclude that firefly populations are actually declining.
“Just in the past five years or so have we actually been able to leverage citizen science,” Lower said. “Sightings from the average person (are) logged in through online platforms.”
Platforms include a firefly watch site administered by Massachusetts Audubon and iNaturalist. The latter allows users to send a photo and log where an organism was seen. Scientists the identify and evaluate the photo.
“Using some of that data, we’ve been able to look at broad trends in firefly presence and absence,” Lower added. “There have also been some studies in targeted areas which look across the years and (conclude) there are fewer fireflies now.”
Lower cited the work of Sara Lewis, a Tufts University professor, who has documented challenges now faced by fireflies.
Lower said recent work by an international network of firefly stakeholders has noted some species of fireflies seemed to be threatened while others are not.
“There is one (firefly) species that lives in the salt marshes of Delaware,” Lower said. “It is the only place this species has ever been found. As you can imagine, with shoreline development in Delaware, if that is going to happen that is going to destroy the habitat for this firefly and we will lose that species.”
The firefly from the Delaware salt marshes is currently on the endangered species list.
“For fireflies, the pollution we are are most concerned about is light pollution,” Lower said. “Artificial light at night is a problem not just for fireflies but for many organisms, including ourselves.”
Lower said the flash of a firefly is actually meant to attract a mate. If the sky is too bright, reproduction is impaired.
“The (flashes) you see are males flashing to females,” she added. “The females when they see a flash that they like will actually reply to the males.”
Lower compared the problem to using a flashlight in daytime when it is less useful.
“If it is bright enough, they might not flash at all,” Lower said. “It sort of messes up their mating and you don’t get a next generation.”
Recommendations on behalf of fireflies include reducing light pollution.
“Don’t leave your lights on when it is firefly mating season,” Lower said. “If you need lighting outside for whatever reason, such as safety, make sure those lights are directed down and not out so you are reducing how much light is going out into the environment.”
Lower said there may be some colors of light may be less bothersome to fireflies. But it depends on the species such as one which comes out around sunset and generally seems to be less bothered by light pollution.”
Lower, who recently teamed with four Bucknell students to present research funded by the National Science Foundation, added that more data about the effect of habitat loss and pesticide use was needed.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
