MILTON — The Milton Area School District school board is expected to vote at its Tuesday, Feb. 15, meeting on whether to place a vacant lot the district owns in the area of Center Street up for sale.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the market value of the property is $60,000 to $70,000. It was noted the property is located in the floodplain, meaning 4 feet of ground would need to be added to the site before anything could be built there.
At its Feb. 15 meeting, the board is also expected to vote on whether to allow Lyle Brouse, owner of the Laundry Room of Milton, to hold a second community carnival at the property, Sept. 11-18. It was indicated during the meeting that if the property is sold the closing date could be specified as occurring after the carnival.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink reported that Brouse has expressed an interest in purchasing the property.
Board member Eric Moser suggested donating the land to a community organization, such as The Improved Milton Experience (TIME).
Board President Christine Rantz indicated she would rather see the property placed on the market.
“We need playground equipment, $60,000 is a lot of money,” she said.
The board on Feb. 15 is expected to approve the proposed 2022-2023 budget. Fink said it still stands as advertised and includes $38.3 million in expenditures, $37.9 million in revenue, with $397,697 to be drawn from the fund balance to fill the deficit.
The budget assumes the board will opt to raise taxes to the maximum 4.7% permitted by law.
Work on the budget is expected to continue throughout March and April. A final review is scheduled for May 10, with the adoption of the final budget expected to occur May 17.
Athletic Director Rod Harris explained a health and wellness center manager position, which is included in the budget.
With construction of the district’s new health and wellness center expected to soon be complete, Harris said a manager is needed since the district has indicated a gym in the center will be open to the public to use.
However, Harris said the new position will not create an added expense in the budget. He explained that the district did not re-hire his half-time secretary, who recently retired. In addition, Harris said funding from a strength and condition coach will be reallocated to the wellness center manager position.
A discussion was also held on a proposed Baugher Elementary School renovation project.
Bids for the project, previously estimated at between $8 and $9 million, could come back by the end of March.
Keegan said it could cost $360,000 per school year to lease modular classrooms to educate some students at the school while the renovations are taking place.
To cut down on the number of modular rooms needed, Keegan said for the 2022-2023 school year the district could look at moving fifth-grade students to White Deer Elementary School. Keegan said there is room at the school to accommodate the students.
The board will be further evaluating its options for the modular classrooms at future meetings.
