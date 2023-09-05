WATSONTOWN — On a Saturday afternoon in the late summer of 1999, with the opening game of Penn State’s football season playing on the television — one in which the Nittany Lions would go on to handily defeat the Arizona Wildcats 41-7 — a group of municipal officials, first responders and concerned citizens filed into the Watson Inn to hear a presentation about how to save the local fire departments.
“The way this started from my involvement is I was contacted by a guy named Bill Seigel at SEDA-COG,” said Attorney Michael Sholley. “He had called me and asked if I was willing to do a presentation to a group of local leaders and volunteer firefighters on possible options for consolidating the fire companies in the northern Northumberland and Union County area.”
The question of how to rescue struggling fire and emergency services departments had been one that state officials had at least been asking since Gov. Milton Shapp appointed The Pennsylvania Commission on Fire Prevention and Control in 1974, eventually resulting in the 1976 report “Pennsylvania Burning.”
In the report, the commission examined the many challenges facing fire departments across the commonwealth, namely dwindling financial resources and steadily declining recruitment numbers.
More than two decades after that initial report was released, the same problems still persisted.
“What drove (the consolidation) was the fire companies just couldn’t get together. Even back then they had trouble getting people and money,” said Al Reeves, then president of the Warrior Run Community Corporation, a citizens’ group that administered a community survey.
The results of the survey revealed Warrior Run area residents were worried about the future of the area’s fire service.
Generally speaking, motivating factors for pursuing consolidation included avoiding the transition to a paid fire service and, according to Sholley, creating an “economy of scale” by combining the purchasing power of the disparate organizations. With increased financial stability, personnel could also spend more time focusing on training, rather than on fundraising efforts.
“We just realized that there was a lot of duplication of services. We were trying to get a more concerted effort to have everybody trained at the same level,” said Mark Burrows, then chief of the West Branch Fire Company. “Because fundraising became more of a priority than getting guys trained and responding to calls.”
After reviewing the results of the survey, the corporation contacted SEDA-COG to help further explore the consolidation option.
“I reached out to Rick Orange who had a lot of years of fire service background, and I asked him to come in as an independent and perform a consolidation study,” said Bill Seigel, who was an official with SEDA-COG (the Susquehanna Economic Development Association Council of Governments). “Rick Orange was a rescue firefighter who we hired from Western Pennsylvania. He functioned exclusively as a consultant.”
Throughout the spring and early summer of 1999, Orange conducted a comprehensive survey of Delaware Township, Watsontown Borough, McEwensville Borough, Turbotville Borough, and Lewis Township, all in Northumberland County, and Gregg Township in Union County. He studied four fire departments — the Allenwood Fire Company, in Gregg Township, along with the McEwensville, Turbotville and Watsontown’s West Branch fire companies — with the goal of determining the most effective ways of dispatching fire companies, and eliminating duplication of services to increase effectiveness and efficiency.
“It was Rick’s study that made the recommendation to consolidate,” said Seigel.
More specifically, in a report issued in June 1999, Orange’s study recommended the elimination of the McEwensville Fire Company, and the establishment of a central fire station in Delaware Township, with two satellite stations in Turbotville and Allenwood.
Orange acknowledged that these were just his recommendations. It was ultimately up to officials in each borough and township to figure out how they would like to move forward. That’s how, on a Saturday afternoon in late August, the Watson Inn was packed from wall to wall with fire, borough and township officials anxious to learn more about what consolidation would actually look like.
Historically, consolidation could be a contentious issue, not just because it involved combining two or more companies into one, but because, in that process, the established identities of each company were essentially erased and transfigured into something wholly new.
“Nobody likes to give up their territory or what they once called home,” said Burrows.
Despite some difficult conversations and hard feelings that unfurled over the course of a couple hours at the inn, the various groups were able to reach something like a consensus by the end of Sholley’s presentation.
“I came in and did a presentation on options (for consolidation), whether it be a governmental cooperative, municipal authority, or profit or not-for-profit corporations,” said Sholley. “The different groups got together and decided that the governmental cooperative was the best option. One had to be a firefighter and one was, I think, just appointed by the governing body.”
What followed the Watson Inn meeting was a string of further, successive meetings in which a loosely structured task force met to iron out the details of how the consolidation would proceed. Sholley, who had been hired as the cooperative’s first solicitor, was tasked with creating a common ordinance that all six municipalities could adopt to share fire services. The ordinance would also create a joint municipal authority, and subsequent plan for that authority, to manage the combination of the four departments’ property, assets and debts.
“I just remember doing a lot of title transfers,” said Sholley.
The progress toward consolidation was slow but steady. Through the end of 1999, the task force and various subcommittees held meetings upon meetings, some more contentious than others, devoted to figuring out the logistics of the consolidation, including establishing standard operating procedures, budget and finance, and the structure of the new organization.
In February 2000, the McEwensville company voted to dissolve, though members maintained their representation throughout the planning and decision making process. The move was not altogether surprising, as Orange’s report had already made the recommendation to close the McEwensville station. What was perhaps more unexpected, however, came in August 2000 when SEDA-COG sought a vote from the municipalities to move forward with the consolidation. Lewis Township, Turbotville Borough and the Turbotville Fire Company voted against moving forward and withdrew from the project. Watsontown, McEwensville, Delaware Township and Gregg Township pushed onward.
The turn of the new year proved to be a major step forward for the participating municipalities, as in January 2001, Watsontown and McEwensville councils, and supervisors of Gregg and Delaware townships, voted to approve Sholley’s ordinance, and each participating municipality member representatives to the cooperative.
“Each municipality that was in here was entitled to two representatives,” said Russ McClintock, a West Branch Fire Department trustee who, alongside Watsontown Borough Council member Joseph Yeager, was appointed by Watsontown council.
Burrows was appointed as the chief of the new, consolidated company, the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, made up of the West Branch and Allenwood companies, the first inter-municipal consolidated fire department in the state’s history.
“We were able to eliminate some equipment. We were able to replace some equipment that made the department more functional. There was quite a bit of change there for the first couple of years,” said Burrows. “One of the big things was that the municipal governments that were involved got an education. We made them part of the process, not part of the problem. That seemed to work out really well.”
In February of 2001, the late State Rep. Merle Phillips (R-108) presented the Warrior Run department with a $500,000 grant. It was the first half of a $1 million state grant he had secured the year prior to support the consolidation. By October, the cooperative broke ground on the construction of the new central fire station, across the street from the Watsontown Elementary School. The construction of a social hall behind the former Allenwood Fire company headquarters soon followed.
The newly minted Warrior Run Area Fire Department became a model for other fire departments across the state. Per the 2005 report “The Feasibility of Regionalizing Pennsylvania’s Volunteer Fire Companies,” produced by the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee, “regionalization actions involving over 188 fire companies were under consideration in 104 other municipalities” in the years immediately following the creation of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
In August 2006, the Turbotville Fire Department, which had withdrawn from the consolidation process years earlier, joined the Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
“We probably wouldn’t be here today if we hadn’t consolidated,” said McClintock, the current Watsontown mayor who still serves on the governing board of the Warrior Run department. “Everything is much better.”
This isn’t to say that challenges have disappeared altogether. Fire companies, even ones that have completed some form of regionalization, whether it be consolidation or otherwise, continue to struggle with personnel shortages and rising operational costs.
“There’s two needs in the volunteer fire service. Number one is money for equipment. Prices are skyrocketing. And number two is manpower. We need help with retention and recruitment. Both of those things cost money,” said Doug Funk, the current chief of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department. “We have to find ways to fund the apparatus, the equipment, the things we need to do our jobs.”
The upcoming installments of this series will delve further into examining the root causes behind the fire service’s biggest challenges, and how fire companies throughout the Susquehanna River Valley are responding to these challenges.
