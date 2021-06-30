Northumberland County Sentences
• Manuel Santiago-Alequin, 22, of Tower City, $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension; 18 months probation, $50 fine plus costs for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; 18 months probation, $50 fine plus costs for resisting arrest; 18 months probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a firearm without a license.
• Mark McDowell, 53, of Sunbury, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Chelsea Bennett, 30, of Shamokin, $500 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Allen Preston, 39, of Canton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance, possession of marijuana and summary allegations after a crash.
Troopers were called at 6:05 p.m. May 24 to northbound Route 15 near Interstate 80 for a report that a vehicle struck a street sign and continued traveling.
Preston’s vehicle was later located on White Deer Avenue where he allegedly displayed signs of impairment and was charged after blood test results were returned.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Lindsay A. Bozeman, 34, of Milton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor DUI controlled substance after troopers investigated a purportedly disabled vehicle.
At about 8:54 p.m. April 30, at mile marker 202.5 along eastbound Interstate 80, troopers investigated a report of a broken-down vehicle and claimed Bozeman had glassy, bloodshot eyes and failed field sobriety testing when they located her.
Bozeman was scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 in Mifflinburg.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Aisha N. Sabur, 34, of Williamsport, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance and a summary allegation for speeding.
At about 4:16 p.m. May 12 near the New Columbia exit off Route 15, troopers pulled over a vehicle allegedly driven by Sabur at a high rate of speed. Field sobriety testing concluded that Sabur was allegedly under the influence of marijuana.
Sabur was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 in Mifflinburg.
Preliminary hearing
• Mackenzie Stacy McColl, 26, of New Berlin, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two) and summary counts of off-road lighting and careless driving. Formal arraignment is scheduled for July 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
UNION TOWNSHIP — Two suspected minor injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 2:40 p.m. June 27 along Route 304, east of Whitetail Lane, Union Township, Union County.
A 1999 Honda CRV driven by Marlin E. McKee, 67, of Winfield, was traveling west when it crossed the center lines and hit an oncoming 2006 Ford Focus driven by Arianna N. Wert, 20, of Middleburg, troopers reported. McKee was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. Wert was belted and was transported with a suspected minor injury.
McKee will be cited with driving on right side of roadway.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 9:48 p.m. June 27 along AJK Boulevard at International Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
A 2010 Kia Sedona driven by an unnamed person allegedly failed to yield right of way and struck the passenger side of a southbound 2016 Chrysler 200.
Vehicle vs. bear
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle struck a bear at 4:52 a.m. June 28 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 206.4, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Lance E. Nelson, 29, of Seneca, was traveling east in a 2017 Jeep Compass when the vehicle struck a bear which had entered the roadway. Nelson was belted.
Harassment
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A Turbotville man was taken into custody following an alleged domestic at 1:25 a.m. June 26 along School House Lane, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Adam Hauck was cited and arraigned, police noted.
Theft of motor vehicle
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A New Castle, Del., man has been charged after a stolen vehicle was recovered by state police along I-80 eastbound in the Hazleton jurisdiction.
Troopers said a 2006 Honda CRV belonging to Richard Gonzales, 39, of Lewisburg, was stolen around 12:16 a.m. June 24 from 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County. Ryan Goodwin, 31, has been charged.
Criminal mischief
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Some $600 in damages to mailboxes was reported between 10 p.m. June 23 and 5:17 a.m. June 24 along Fairview Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Six victims from Danville, Turbotville and Watsontown were listed. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Criminal mischief
GREGG TOWNSHIP — The rental vehicle of a 31-year-old Towanda man was damaged while in a parking lot at 5:26 p.m. June 17 at Main Access Road and Johnson Street, Gregg Township, Union County.
The 2021 Jeep sustained swirl scratches on the hood, police noted.
State Police At Stonington Leash law violation
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — William Dangler, 49, of Sunbury, was cited for a leash law violation after troopers responded to a reported dog law violation at 5:30 p.m. June 20 along Mile Post Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Hit and run
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:16 a.m. June 22 along North Main Street, south of Pennsylvania Avenue, Jackson Township, Northumberland County.
An unknown vehicle struck the rear of a trailer towed by a 2020 Peterbilt driven by Austin M. McNamara, 30, of Depew, N.Y., then turned around and began traveling north, police noted. A description of the vehicle could not be obtained due to darkness.
Union County Deed transfers
• John E. Driver, Patricia L. Driver to Daniel J. Wolleben, Megan A. Wolleben, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Terry J. Funk, Charles L. Funk III to Terry J. Funk, Charles L. Funk III, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Dylan M. Snook, Cassandra M. Snook to Dylan M. Snook, Cassandra M. Snook, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Raymond T. Spobar, Danielle M. Spobar to Raymond T. Spobar, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Mikhail Y. Babakov, Tatyana V. Babakov to Timothy Y. Babakov, Vera A. Babakov, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Marjorie L. Gill estate, Teresa M. Gill executor, Duane D’Orazio executor to Keith J. Walters, Angela J. Walters, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Stacy White to Slade M. Dickinson, Laura D. Shellhammer, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• William E. Goss to Kenneth D. Goss trustee, Goss irrevocable family trust, two properties in Mifflinburg, $1 apiece.
• Scott M. Styers to Austin Styers, Madison Styers, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Babara A. Gemberling, Gary E. Gemberline to Platinum and Premier Properties LLC, property in Limestone Township, $120,000.
• Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto to Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in Kelly Township right-of-way, $1.
• David A. Murray estate, Ivy M. Turley administrator to Jolene Rissinger, property Lewis Township, $13,000.
• Russel H. Fairchild, Guy W. Fairchild to Kathya M. Zinszer, Tait Zinszer, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jessica N. McClain, Matthew A. McClain to Cole A. Young, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kelvin Mingle, Terryl Mingle to Brooke Ann Trelinski, William J. Trelinski, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Wayne F. McDiffett, Ruth B. Burnham to Jennifer Stevenson, Rebekah Stevenson, property in Union Township, $1.
• Sue Ann Rodermel to Sue Ann Rodermel, Brian David Rodermel, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Thunder Ridge Tree Service LLC, Andrey Kozlov member, Michael Brown member to Roxie M. Adams, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Keith R. Kunkel Jr. executor, Keith R. Kunkel estate, Keith R. Kunkel Sr. estate to Edward N. Ryan, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Mary Jane Geiser by agent, Michele Swartz agent, Gene Wenrich agent to Andrew M. Weaver, Janette r. Weaver, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Neil Y. Young, Susan A. Young to Susan A. Young, property in Kelly Township, quit claim, $1.
• Eric A. Heine executor, Marjorie B. Heine estate to Tammy A. Winters, property in East Buffalo Township, $207,500.
• Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto to Vincenzo Castiglia, Nadia Castiglia, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Amos W. Zimmerman, Susie H. Zimmerman to Eugene Z. Zimmerman, Bethany J. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Amos L. Kauffman, Sarah Kauffman to Amos L. Kauffman trustee, Sarah Kauffman trustee, Amos and Sarah Kauffman revocable trust, Amos Kauffman revocable trust, Sarah Kauffman revocable trust, propertyin Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brenda N. Harrison to Ann Keeler Evans, property in Lewisburg, $165,000.
• Christal E. Dixon agent, Geraldine Virginia Cole by agent to 44 Market LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $121,000.
• Kurt David Troxell, Elizabeth Ann Troxell to Christopher A. Hennessey, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Cody A. Campion to Cody A. Campion, Ashley Nicole Miller, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Mary Beth James, Jeffrey M. Bowen to Highland and York LLC, property in Lewisburg, $270,000.
• Dennis F. Morrell, Rene R. Morrell to Kevin C. Walling, property in East Buffalo Township, $330,000.
• Donna M. Slear estate, William A. Criswell executor to Jennifer A. Aram, Bethany L. Slear, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jody Jay P. Cervantes to Richard E. Lawrow, Priscilla C. Lawrow, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Aldwyn David Marble, Nicole Ann Carter Peters to Jason E. Swartz, Dianna M. Banks Swartz, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
