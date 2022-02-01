LEWIS TOWNSHIP — The attic of a Lewis Township home sustained heavy damage in a Tuesday afternoon blaze which drew firefighters from three counties to the scene.
Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk said firefighters were called at 12:18 p.m. to a home owned by Levi Zook at 344 Fort Rice Road, located off of Paradise Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Zook lived in the home with his wife and two children. There were no injuries.
"When we got there, there was heavy fire around the chimney," Funk said. "We had heavy smoke pushing from the eaves of the attic. Shortly after our arrival, that erupted in flames. The fire was throughout the entire attic."
Funk said the home was constructed in a manner in which there was no access to the attic.
"We had to create our own access," he said. "It was a pretty quick knockdown and extinguishment (of the fire)."
Funk said the fire caused extensive damage to the attic, with smoke and water damage throughout the home's second floor.
"The cause of the fire is officially going to be listed as radiant heat from the chimney igniting framing material," Funk said.
The Zook family will be temporarily displaced as a result of the fire, Funk said.
"It won't be long until they're back in (the home)," he said, adding that the Zooks are at least partially insured.
In addition to the Warrior Run area, firefighters from Milton, White Deer Township, Turbot Township, Lewisburg, Potts Grove and Washingtonville responded.
Responders worked on scene for about two hours.
