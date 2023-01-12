SUNBURY — December is cited as the most popular month for couples to get engaged, which means that the Winter Bridal Expo couldn’t come at a better time for newly minted brides-to-be to start planning their special days.
The Standard-Journal and The (Shamokin) News-Item, in cooperation with Whispering Oaks Vineyard, will host a Winter Bridal Expo from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the vineyard, 1306 Route 61, Sunbury.
Brian Cunningham, of Whispering Oaks, has been working hard to prepare for this year’s expo.
“We’ve been making sure things are fresh, clean and pretty,” Cunningham said. “We’ve got everything in tip-top shape for vendors.”
One of the reasons Cunningham looks forward to the annual expo has to do with seeing familiar faces and meeting new people.
“We get a lot of repeat vendors because the event provides so many opportunities for attendees,” Cunningham said. “It’s also exciting to see new faces and new brides.”
Adora Ackerman, of An Elegant Production, a DJ entertainment company out of Middleburg, sees the expo as both an opportunity to generate new business and catch up with old friends.
“The more brides that see you, the more likely they are to book you. That’s one of the reasons I like to be a part of bridal events,” explained Ackerman. “I also like networking with my other vendors. We’re so busy with weddings that we don’t get to socialize, so I love the fact that The Standard Journal has this event.”
Dan Foss, of Foss Jewelers in Selinsgrove, has attended the expo many times before and always looks forward to meeting new people.
“They’re fun to do," he said. "It’s also an opportunity to try and help as many people as we can with wedding rings.”
Kyle Ard, of Ard’s Farm, has participated in the expo every year since it started.
“It’s nice to be able to meet with a lot of brides face to face,” said Ard. “A lot of people got engaged over the holidays, so they haven’t really done any planning yet. We get to help with that.”
Fusion Boutique and Bridal Shop, in Lewisburg, will also be one of the vendors in attendance.
“We’ve always had a lot of fun doing the expo,” said Ciara Voneia, of Fusion. “We are looking forward to coming back and meeting all of the new brides and displaying some of our new bridal gowns.”
"We are excited once again to host the bridal show at Whispering Oaks Vineyard,” said Amy Moyer, publisher of The Standard-Journal and The News-Item. “It is a great partnership and working with the Cunningham family is a lot of fun. They make our job very easy. Our goal is to promote our local businesses and to provide the ‘brides-to-be’ with options for their special day. We want them to see first-hand that you can get exceptional service from local business owners here in the Susquehanna River Valley."
