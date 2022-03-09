SUNBURY — Comcast has announced the completion of an expansion of its fiber-based network to make its full suite of services available to more than 1,700 homes and businesses in parts of Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties.
The expansion of Comcast’s fiber-based network to Turbotville Borough and Anthony, Delaware, Lewis, Limestone, Madison and Turbot townships in Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties — along with previously completed expansions in Cambria, Clearfield, Fayette, Somerset and Sullivan counties — brings to nearly 11,000 the total of rural Pennsylvania homes and businesses reached by Comcast since May 2019.
“This expansion is welcome news for unserved and underserved areas of our region,” said Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) “Sufficient access to broadband internet means much more than being able to download movies. Students need it to learn, people working from home need it to do their jobs, emergency service providers need it to keep us safe and the agriculture industry needs it more and more to keep farms operating efficiently.”
