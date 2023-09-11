MILTON — Three new members of the “royal family” were crowned over the weekend as the 47th edition of the Milton Harvest Festival opened to big crowds to kick off a jam-packed week of celebrations.
Alayna Chappell was crowned Milton Harvest Festival princess on Saturday evening. On Sunday afternoon, Aliyah Savidge was crowned Little Miss, and Adalynn Erdley claimed the title of Junior Miss.
Chappell, representing the Milton Public Library, held back tears as she was crowned princess, by 2022 festival Princess Alaura Foust.
As princess, Chappell received a $500 scholarship from Milton Savings Bank, as well as flowers and jewelry.
Leah Willow, representing The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), was the first runner-up. She received a $150 scholarship.
Zoe Letteer, representing the Milton Fire Department, was named the Ben and Betty Zechman Spirit Award winner. She received $100 and a silver bracelet from the Zechman family.
In addition to Chappell and Willow, the other three princess finalists were: Alysia Prieto, representing the GFWC Woman’s Club; Maria Painter, representing the Milton Historical Society; and Lydia Crawford, representing the Milton Alumni Association.
Other princess pageant participants, and their sponsors, were: Abigail Kitchen, Milton Rotary; Abigail Saber, Milton Lions Club; Adrianna Allabach, EMS of Milton; Aliana Ayala, Getting Ahead Foundation; Aubree Carl, Kiwanis Club; Jordan Hackenberg, Milton YMCA; Kaylie Savidge, Milton Booster Club; and Talya Bardole, Milton American Legion and Auxiliary Post 71.
The princess candidates will have a busy week ahead as they will be on hand for a full slate of activities taking place as part of the festival.
In addition to Savidge being crowned Little Miss, and Erdley being crowned Junior Miss, the following were also honored during Sunday’s pageant: Nora Ranck, Junior Miss runner-up; Julianna Grove, Junior Miss second runner-up; Avamarie Greeman, Little Miss runner-up; and Jordyn Monk, Little Miss second runner-up.
Other Junior Miss candidates were: Emma Day, Cora Kline, Catelyn Knepper, Johara Smith, Cordelia Taylor and Kylie Thorp.
The pageants capped off an opening weekend of festivities which saw large crowds turn out for the arts, crafts and food vendors, which were open Saturday along Broadway and Bound Avenue. A pet parade was part of the featured activities. Dogs, a calf, goat, duck and rooster were among the participating animals.
A large number of participants were also on hand for the annual bike race, sponsored by the Milton Rotary Club and held Saturday morning. The race attracted more than 100 entrants.
Harvest Festival activities continue tonight with the pumpkin roll taking place from 5 to 6 p.m. along Academy Avenue.
The schedule for the remainder of the week includes:
• Tuesday, Sept. 12: Scarecrow Patch, 5 to 6 p.m., Race and South Front streets.
• Wednesday, Sept. 13: Boogie on Bound, 6 to 8 p.m., Bound Avenue. Featuring music by Family Ties.
• Thursday, Sept. 14: Harvest Pops Choral Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s UMC, 102 L. Market St.
• Friday, Sept. 15: Tomato Bowl, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School Alumni Field, Milton vs. Mount Carmel.
• Saturday, Sept. 16: Arts, crafts and food vendors open, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, Arch Street; Chalk the Walk on Elm Street, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St.; parade, 1 p.m.
