MILTON — Three new members of the “royal family” were crowned over the weekend as the 47th edition of the Milton Harvest Festival opened to big crowds to kick off a jam-packed week of celebrations.

Alayna Chappell was crowned Milton Harvest Festival princess on Saturday evening. On Sunday afternoon, Aliyah Savidge was crowned Little Miss, and Adalynn Erdley claimed the title of Junior Miss.

