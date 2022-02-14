MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) directors have agreed to eliminate the role of the school nurse in identifying close contact with coronavirus cases.
The vote to revise the MASD Health and Safety Plan at the board’s most recent meeting came after a presentation by Superintendent Dan Lichtel.
Once a positive case was reported, Lichtel said the nurse had been identifying and calling people who may have had contact or close contact.
“The labor that goes into all of that tracing has not borne credible fruit,” Lichtel said. “Of those 20 or 30 ‘close contacts’ it is not common that those students would then go and test positive in the next 14 days. Roughly about 5%.”
Lichtel said the result was a degree of absenteeism, perhaps unnecessary. He added that nurses sent a memo indicating the difficulty of keeping up with notifications, dates, requirements and quarantines. Families have also been frustrated by an apparent lag in notifications.
Lichtel noted that numbers of confirmed cases were retreating from peaks of several weeks ago but would continue to be watched. He endorsed the idea but recalled that freeing the nurses from the task seemed dubious several months ago. However, other districts who have taken the step have had little negative fallout.
Board members and administrators may soon hear more about athletic facility updates.
An architectural firm has been evaluating Mifflinburg’s current array of athletic facilities. Jeff Kiss, teacher and track coach, has also been outspoken at previous meetings in support of updating facilities.
Other board action at its most recent meeting included approving an agreement with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) for a total of $15,000 to provide comprehensive search services for a superintendent. Lichtel has announced his intent to retire at the end of the school year.
Resignations approved included Sara Dunkelberger, high school learning support teacher and Dave Murray as 2023 class advisor.
Retirements acknowledged included Patricia Wagner (high school music teacher), Dan Welker (high school science teacher) and Fred Dale (intermediate school custodian) at the end of the current school year.
Substitutes approved included Kathleen Pennington, Andrew Landis, Haley Combs, Rylie Amabile (teachers or guest teachers), Daniel Edmiston and Michele Wray (custodians).
Spring 2022 coaches approved included Dana Godshall (boys tennis), Brandon Linn (junior high boys soccer), Gordon DeFacis, Paige Dando (junior high girls soccer), Steve Hackenberg, Cory Dorman, Jake Golomboski and Brady Lloyd (baseball).
Other coaches approved included Emily Ewing, Jessica Brobst, Charles Tucker, Al Fluman, Vanessa Boop (softball), Kathy Baker, Brady Ruhl, Brendan Stepp, Troy Hess, Jonathan Fetterolf (track), Brian Fee (girls lacrosse) and Dana Stine (boys lacrosse).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.