ELMIRA — Claire Preisch of New Columbia was one of 36 students who participated in the annual Elmira College Nurse Pinning Ceremony.
The proceeding, in Elmira's Gibson Theatre, was part of commencement weekend.
The ceremony recognizes students who have completed the requirements for a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
