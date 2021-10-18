LEWISBURG — "The First Reconstruction: Black Politics in America from the Revolution to the Civil War," a talk, discussion and book-signing, will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct 23 at the Dale-Engle-Walker House (DEW), 1471 Strawbridge Rd., Lewisburg.
Van Gosse, Franklin and Marshall College professor of history and chair of Africana studies, will lead a discussion on his book. The event, offered at no charge to all, will be held outdoors under protection from rain or sun.
Gosse will look at American democracy from the ratification of the Constitution through the election of Abraham Lincoln. Black politics, citizenship, voting, and power in free/non-slavery states will be part of the discussion.
The author noted it could be difficult to imagine, but free black men had an increasing influence in electoral politics during the early years of the republic. Gosse noted that black men voted in many northern states, sometimes in numbers large enough to swing elections.
