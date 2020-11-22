MONTGOMERY — KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner — a nationally known singer, song writer and motivational speaker from Lewisburg — will perform during the Eagle Grange Holiday Potluck Dinner, to be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the grange hall, located at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
Special guests will include members of the former Delaware Grange in Dewart, which is consolidating its membership into Eagle Grange.
Meat, beverage and place settings will be supplied by the grange. Those attending are invited to bring a favorite casserole, salad or dessert to share.
Everyone is asked to observe social distancing, and wear a face mask except while eating. Disposable plastic film gloves will be provided for use while handling serving utensils in the buffet line.
For more information, contact Program Coordinator Doug Bonsall at 717-921-1957.
