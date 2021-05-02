WEST MILTON — Susquehanna Community Financial Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Susquehanna Community Bank and Susquehanna Financial Investment Corporation, announced unaudited, consolidated financial results for the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Susquehanna Community Financial Inc. declared its first quarter-dividend in the amount of 14-cents per share, a 3.7% increase over the first quarter of 2020.
As of March 31, total assets were approximately $516.4 million, as compared to $501.6 million as of Dec. 31.
Net loans outstanding were approximately $293.4 million.
Total deposits were approximately $448 million.
For the first three months of 2021, net income was approximately $1.3 million, as compared to $1.1 million for the first three months of 2020.
Year-to-date earnings-per-share were approximately 47-cents and 40-cents for 2021 and 2020, respectively.
