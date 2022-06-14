DANVILLE — The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) recently announced a Paddler's Toolkit Workshop starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road, Danville.
It is an opportunity to develop paddling skills and learn about the ecology of the waterway in preparations for a paddle alone the Susquehanna River.
There will be a lunch break between morning and afternoon sessions, hosted by the Pennsylvania Master Naturalist (PMN) .
Registration is available at www.susquehannagreenway.org/toolkit. Kayak rentals are also available.
