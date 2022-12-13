MONTOURSVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pre-treating major roads, in advance of winter weather which is forecasted.

Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.

