MILTON — State Police At Milton released images of a suspect believed to be involved in the burglary of residences during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 26, near Milton.
Troopers said the incident took place between 12:15 and 2 a.m. at residences along McLaughlin Road, Stamm Road and Ridgewood Drive, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
No further information was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-524-2662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.