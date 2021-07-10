LEWISBURG — A "more the merrier" feeling has prevailed in part of Union County as three Lewisburg churches have combined their youth ministries.
United Youth Group Director Mindy Moore began coordinating the efforts of Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church (BMUMC), First Baptist Church Lewisburg and St. Paul's United Methodist Church in 2018. She is helped in her efforts by The Rev. Jillian Hankamer of First Baptist, Pastor Daniel Wilt of St. Paul's and co-leader Michelle Walter.
Moore said at the time it looked like BMUMC had enough young people coming up to support a youth group. An outreach to St. Paul's and First Baptist began as an answer to a general question of "why not" combine their efforts.
Nearness helped, Moore added, as BMUMC and First Baptist are across from one another on South Third Street. St. Paul's is about 75 yards away on South Fourth Street.
"We started with about a dozen kids," Moore said. "Now there are 30 of them and growing. We are adding two more this year."
Meetings are usually held weekly on Sunday evenings with food, fellowship and games. A recent video scavenger hunt had youths looking for items from a prepared list in downtown Lewisburg and taking a selfie. The duo with the first complete list won a gift card.
However, youth group during the school year will have a theme which is worked into activities and discussion. As the age range of participants has broadened and the fellowship has grown, smaller discussion groups are formed according to ages. Breakout groups then reconvene, like a church workshop, and share what they've discussed with the entire group.
"World religions" was the theme for the first year (2018-19). The church youth traveled to a Hindu temple, met a Buddhist, an Islamic imam and the Jewish chaplain of Bucknell University. At each stop members learned about the respective religions. Pastors of other Christian congregations also visited and spoke, including the local Roman Catholic and Episcopal parishes and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The 2019-20 theme, "Relationships and Sex," included talk on the first week of the month about dating, consent and saying "no." How to keep conversation going on a date, in the event of an awkward pause, was also covered during the course of the year. Parents could opt their child out of the first week if they were not comfortable with the topic.
"Bridging the Gap," the theme for the recently concluded 2020-21 school year, began with youth group members making a list of people from all three congregations who they would like to spend time with. The objective was to fill the "gaps" between generations and enjoy some constructive talk.
“They came and spent a Sunday afternoon with us,” Moore said of the invited members. “We just interviewed each other. We got to know the different members in the other two churches."
Moore said the younger people posed good questions to the "fine wine members," as she described the long-time congregants. They included whether they had ever struggled with their faith, why they picked their church and if they had any advice.
“Now we are stronger,” Moore concluded. “Now I know exactly who (others) are in my church. You build on the friendships and build on that knowledge. I think it's done a lot for each of the churches.”
"Year at the Movies," the 2021-22 theme, will permit the group to select a movie each month. It will be shown on the first Sunday, discussed on the second Sunday and related to something from the Bible the week after. Moore cited Disney's Mulan as an example of a film which can be compared to the Old Testament story of Esther.
“(Mulan) goes off and she is trying to save her family. Then all of a sudden she has to save China," Moore observed. "Esther goes and works with Mordecai, and does what she needs to do. Then she has to go to the king and say he was trying to kill (her) people.”
Movies, all rated PG-13, have yet to be picked. Other features could include Marvel characters or a James Bond action picture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.