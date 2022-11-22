LEWISBURG — A tree which has annually shined bright with lights in Hufnagle Park will be dark this year.
Lewisburg's annual holiday lighting ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in Hufnagle Park.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
LEWISBURG — A tree which has annually shined bright with lights in Hufnagle Park will be dark this year.
Lewisburg's annual holiday lighting ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in Hufnagle Park.
Lewisburg Borough Manager, William Lowthert said the large evergreen which is typically lit for the holiday season is suffering from a case of carpenter ants. As a result, it will not be lit as part of the celebration.
"A large branch had to be removed earlier this fall when it split from the trunk, exposing a nest of carpenter ants," Lowthert explained. "Due to safety concerns, borough crews removed several other branches that didn't look healthy or dead."
Lowthert said when the large branch split it destroyed several strands of lights already existing on the tree.
It will be taken down this coming year, and the area graded when operations to expand the amphitheater area in the park get underway.
Lowthert said a new holiday tree will be planted closer to Market Street.
Although the large tree will not be lit, the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership is planning to light the gazebo, and other areas of the park.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.