Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas
• Holly Bentley, 41, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Kalani Betts, 23, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for unsworn falsification.
• Donna Shaffer, 45, of Shamokin, 6 to 24 months in state prison, $100 fine plus costs, $51.78 restitution to Weis Markets in Shamokin for retail theft.
• John Thomas, 52, of Allenwood, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $750 fine plus costs for DUI; concurrent sentence of six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for a second count of DUI.
• Brooke Wright, 42, of Shamokin, three years probation with restrictive conditions including three months on house arrest, $50 fine plus costs for criminal use of a communication facility.
• James Wright, 40, of Shamokin, three years probation with restrictive conditions including three months on house arrest, $50 fine plus costs for criminal use of a communication facility.
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg Indecent assault
LEWISBURG — James Bennett, 25, of Syracuse, N.Y., has been charged with indecent assault as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11 p.m. Oct. 5, 2019, along Service Drive, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police said a woman reported being assaulted by Bennett as the two attended a party while students at Bucknell University.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 26.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Cogan Station man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 3:53 p.m. Dec. 15 along Route 147, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by march Leblond, 42, lost control, went off the roadway and struck a culvert.
One-vehicle crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 12:02 p.m. Dec. 16 along Continental Boulevard, Derry Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan drven by Jorge Jimenez, 34, of Rochester, N.Y., lost control, went off the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled.
One-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Shaun Flanagan, 25, of Danville, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 9:09 a.m. Dec. 16 along Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2006 Oshkosh Motor Truck driven by Flanagan traveled onto a snowy berm, struck a guide rail and overturned.
Flanagan was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers are reporting that a truck fled the scene after striking a 2013 Kia Sorento driven by Dana Reilly, 46, of Spring Mills.
The incident occurred at 5:48 p.m. Dec. 19 along Interstate 80 eastbound, at mile marker 215, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Reilly was not injured.
Harassment
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Michael Caterlin, 26, of Lewisburg, was charged after troopers said he pushed a 46-year-old Lewisburg woman.
The incident occurred at 5:59 p.m. Dec. 16 in Century Village, Buffalo Township, Union County.
State Police at Montoursville Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Watsontown woman reported having her purse stolen while at a booth at Red Lobster, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The incident occurred at 7:55 p.m. Nov. 19.
Troopers are looking for two women, in their 20s to 40s, who may have been involved in the incident.
