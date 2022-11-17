LEWISBURG — With the coming of the first snowfall, was it a mad scramble or were local municipalities ready for the winter weather?
The Borough of Lewisburg weathered the storm well, according to borough Manager William Lowthert.
“Our crews were out on the streets (Tuesday) evening by 5:30 p.m. applying salt/anti-skid to the roadways and clearing borough-owned sidewalks of the snow,” said Lowthert. “They returned home around 10 p.m.
“When they arrived back in the borough Wednesday morning at 6:30 a.m., they continued clearing snow from parking lanes and the alleys.”
Lowthert said the borough leaf collection program was suspended for Wednesday as the snow is covering the leaf piles.
“We hope to resume collection... as soon as the snow melts and, weather permitting, continue leaf collection until the end of next week,” he said.
Lowthert said the borough is well stocked with road salt and ice melt for the sidewalks.
“Our equipment has been checked and prepared for use,” said Lowthert.
In East Buffalo Township, crews were busy most of Tuesday evening.
“There were no problems and things went relatively smoothly, verses being out there during rush hour traffic,” said Public Works Director Stephen Mohr.
He said the municipality has 300 tons of mixed material filling a bin at the township stockpile. Mohr also said the last round of salt is coming sometime this week from the state.
Mohr said most roadway materials are purchased through the state’s COSTAR, program which gives municipalities discounted rates.
In Mifflinburg, borough crews were out and about plowing snow. Borough Manager, Margaret Metzger said,
“While we never really like the snow, our crews handled the first snow as well as can be expected,” said Borough Manager Margaret Metzger.
She said it can be a challenge this time of year as the same equipment is also being used in other areas of the borough, such as for leaf pickup.
As for stockpiles of salt and anti-skid material, Metzger said the borough has enough material on hand for the winter.
Metzger said residents can help borough employees by marking property lines if there is no curbing as it helps guide those who plow the streets and alleys. She also reminds residents that they have 24 hours to clear their sidewalks following a snow storm.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
