LEWISBURG — The Downtown Lewisburg Summer Craft Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at Hufnagle Park, The Piers on The Towne Green and along Market Street, Lewisburg.
The fair will feature over 120 craft vendors, food trucks, music and family-friendly activities (Your Balloon Guy, Ryan the Bug Man, Young’s Funny Farm and face painting). Vendors will be spaced to decrease crowding and encourage social distancing while also getting out and enjoying the day. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the fair. Downtown stores will be open with many participating in street sales.
Raffle tickets, one per person, will be given out at no charge at Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) tents and at local retailers who have contributed to prize packages. First place winner will receive a gift package valued at $300 with multiple other prizes being drawn as well. Tickets must be turned in at the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership office, 213 Market St., Lewisburg.
