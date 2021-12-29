Union County commissioners adopt 2022 budget

LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners adopted a 2022 spending plan of about $23 million on Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey McClintock, Union County finance director, said the projected budget was about $3.3 million larger than the previous year. It was balanced using $2.1 million in the county fund balance.
McClintock noted the millage rate for real estate would remain at 4.56 mills and the millage rate for county libraries would remain at 0.16 mills. Debt service, thanks to sales and development at Great Stream Commons, would decrease 0.34 mills to 0.5 mills.
A mill represents the amount of tax levied per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would thus owe $522 in 2022, down $34 from the previous year.
McClintock said eligible employees would receive a 2.5% step increase in wages, a 1% base salary adjustment and a $100 one-time payment for each month worked in 2021. Wages for county employees thus increased by about $377,425.
Other increases included an 8% increase in medical insurance premiums, $71,000 more for the assessment department for new software, $34,500 more for tax collection due to a fidelity bond expense and an increase in the sheriff’s department budget for a new vehicle.
Decreases included a 5.7% projected decrease in the Children and Youth Department due to lower expenses projected for care and service. McClintock noted the projected capital budget was also lower thanks to reduction in bridge renovations and replacements of more than $1.1 million.
Major revenue growth was projected due to $4.3 million in coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds.
Other action by commissioners included approval of burial expenses for the late Walter Stover and Cloyd Walter Jr., formerly in military service.
Contract service agreements with Jeffrey Crossland, Martin Wilson and Phillip Sassaman, assistant district attorneys, were approved.
Matt Schumacher was approved for a five-year term on the board of the Union County Housing Authority (UCHA) effective Saturday, Jan. 1. Schumacher will fill the spot of Michael Hanyak, who recently resigned from the UCHA board.
Sue Greene, Union County chief clerk, noted the vacancies on county boards and committees were frequent.
The Affordable Housing Board, Agricultural Land Preservation Board, Higher Education Facilities Authority, Hospital Authority, Housing Authority, Industrial Development Authority and Redevelopment Authority were listed among Union County boards and committees.
The Penn Valley Airport Authority, Public Library System Board, Union County Planning Commission, Soil Conservation District and the Union County Trail Authority were also among boards where there could be a need for citizen representation.
Commissioners have previously acknowledged the challenges in filling spots on county boards. Interested applicants may contact the commissioner’s office via email at Commissioners@UnionCo.org or by calling 570-524-3894 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.