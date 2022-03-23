LEWISBURG — Mexican-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Sonia De Los Santos will perform at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is suggested for ages 4 and over.
There will be free all-ages kids’ activities sponsored by the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum from noon to 1 p.m. in the Atrium.
De Los Santos was born in Monterrey, Mexico. In 2007, she started touring the world, singing in English and Spanish, playing guitar and jarana, and lighting up the stage with the Grammy Award-winning group Dan Zanes and Friends.
In 2015, she released her first solo family music album, “Mi Viaje: De Nuevo León to the New York Island,” a collection of songs that reflect her experiences growing up in Mexico, moving to another country, learning about other cultures and, in the process, feeling closer to her own heritage.
De Los Santos was nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy with her second family music album, “¡Alegría!”
In 2020, De Los Santos launched En Casa con Sonia, an online musical series recorded from her home, and in 2021, she debuted “¿Qué Pasa, Sonia?,” a new radio segment featuring some of her favorite songs at Sirius XM’s Kids Place Live.
De Los Santos is getting ready to release her third album, Esperanza, a bilingual collection of songs that explore hope; looking back at individuals’ journeys, cherishing their cities and homes, being grateful for one another, dreaming of a better future, marveling at nature and finding the light within each person.
