WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A North Carolina man is facing a felony drug count after troopers said his vehicle was stopped and found to have 221 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana inside.
State police said a 2021 Toyota Sienna was stopped around 10:44 a.m. Dec. 7 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 207.6, White Deer Township, Union County. Feipeng Chen, 36, of Wilmington, N.C., allegedly exhibited suspicious behavior and an odor of marijuana was detected.
A K-9 detected suspected drugs, police noted, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Troopers said 221 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana inside 11 large black plastic trash bags was discovered.
Chen was charged with felony possession of controlled or counterfeit substances and misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled or counterfeit substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
