LEWISBURG — A Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) officer sustained injuries in a vehicular crash while on duty over the weekend.
Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder was in a vehicle involved in a crash with another vehicle reported at 9:17 a.m Saturday, Oct. 24, at Market and Seventh streets, Lewisburg. BVRPD Chief Paul Yost said Snyder's injuries were minor and he was treated and released from Evangelical Community Hospital.
Yost added that local departments do not investigate crashed involving their own vehicles. State police were investigating and were expected to file details including circumstances and citations filed soon.
