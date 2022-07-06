NORTHUMBERLAND — The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) Northern Section northbound lanes will open to traffic Thursday. Opening of the southbound lanes will follow, with completion late Friday.
Motorist are urged to drive with caution as they navigate the area due to changing traffic patterns and an active work zone.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
